Hostux
DNS HostuxDNS

A public encrypted DNS service, that people can use to maintain secrecy of their dns traffic, but also circumvent censorship. It already support DNS over HTTPS and DNS over TLS.

dns.hostux.net
Mastodon Mastodon

Mastodon is a distributed, federated social network that forms part of the Fediverse, an interconnected and decentralized network of independently operated servers. Our instance, hostux.social, is just a part of this fediverse.

hostux.social
Cryptpad Cryptpad

Cryptpad is a highly customizable Open Source online editor providing collaborative editing in really real-time. We host our own Cryptpad instance to be used by teams and projects that live in our space.

hostux.pw
Jabber Jabber

Jabber (or xmpp) is an open realtime communication protocol, that many people use to chat. Our instance, hostux.im, was created with users privacy in mind and it's open for everyone to use.

hostux.im
TrashMail TrashMail

The purpose of this service is to offer a disposable inbox when you don't want to give out your real address and for save your inbox from spam.

hostux.ninja
RSS RSS

FreshRSS instance that allows you to follow your favorite blogs and journalistic sites by subscribing to an RSS feed.

rss.hostux.net
PrivateBin PrivateBin

PrivateBin is a minimalist, open source online pastebin where the server has zero knowledge of pasted data. Data is encrypted and decrypted in the browser.

paste.hostux.net
Nextcloud Nextcloud

Instance NextCloud which is a complete solution for hosting files. You can save and synchronize files from your various devices (desktop, smartphone, tablet,...).

hostux.cloud
Pics Pics

Photo and image hosting services, without registration, files up to 20M.

hostux.pics
Gitea Gitea

Gitea instance, an alternative to Github and Gitlab, to host control of software development versions using Git, as well as other collaboration features, such as bug tracking and wikis.

git.hostux.net