A public encrypted DNS service, that people can use to maintain secrecy of their dns traffic, but also circumvent censorship. It already support DNS over HTTPS and DNS over TLS.
Mastodon is a distributed, federated social network that forms part of the Fediverse, an interconnected and decentralized network of independently operated servers. Our instance, hostux.social, is just a part of this fediverse.
Cryptpad is a highly customizable Open Source online editor providing collaborative editing in really real-time. We host our own Cryptpad instance to be used by teams and projects that live in our space.
Jabber (or xmpp) is an open realtime communication protocol, that many people use to chat. Our instance, hostux.im, was created with users privacy in mind and it's open for everyone to use.
The purpose of this service is to offer a disposable inbox when you don't want to give out your real address and for save your inbox from spam.
FreshRSS instance that allows you to follow your favorite blogs and journalistic sites by subscribing to an RSS feed.
PrivateBin is a minimalist, open source online pastebin where the server has zero knowledge of pasted data. Data is encrypted and decrypted in the browser.
Instance NextCloud which is a complete solution for hosting files. You can save and synchronize files from your various devices (desktop, smartphone, tablet,...).
Photo and image hosting services, without registration, files up to 20M.
Gitea instance, an alternative to Github and Gitlab, to host control of software development versions using Git, as well as other collaboration features, such as bug tracking and wikis.